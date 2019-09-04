PM is offering the 'poison of no deal' with election bid - Labour's Corbyn

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks after the announcement of the result of the vote in the Parliament in London, Britain, Spetember 3, 2019, in this still image taken from Parliament TV footage. Parliament TV via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday of offering the “poison of a no deal” by calling on lawmakers to back holding an early election.

Just minutes after lawmakers approved a bill to designed to prevent Johnson from taking Britain out of the European Union without a deal on Oct. 31, Corbyn repeated his position that he would support a new poll when that bill had been made into law.

Corbyn said Wednesday’s offer of an election was one containing “the poison of a no deal”. “Let this bill pass and gain royal assent, then we will back an election,” he said.