Labour's Corbyn says PM Johnson seeking to "unleash Thatcherism on steroids"

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks about Brexit during a general election campaign meeting in Harlow, Britain November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

HARLOW, England (Reuters) - Opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn on Tuesday said Prime Minister Boris Johnson was seeking to hijack Brexit to “unleash Thatcherism on steroids” by slashing regulations and moving the United Kingdom towards an American economic model.

“What Boris Johnson’s Conservatives want is to hijack Brexit to unleash Thatcherism on steroids,” Corbyn said. “A vote for Johnson’s Conservatives is a vote to betray our NHS in a sell out to Trump.”

“They want a race to the bottom in standards and protections. They want to move us towards a more deregulated American model of how to run the economy,” Corbyn said.