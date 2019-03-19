Brexit
Labour's Corbyn holds talks with MPs who support softer Brexit

FILE PHOTO: Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks to the media outside New Zealand House, following Christchurch mosque attack in New Zealand, in London, Britain March 15, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the Labour Party, held cross-party talks with four MPs who support a close economic relationship with the European Union and they pledged to work together to break the Brexit impasse, a Labour spokesman said on Tuesday.

Corbyn held discussions with Conservative MPs Nick Boles and Oliver Letwin and Labour politicians Lucy Powell and Stephen Kinnock, all supporters of a plan known as Common Market 2.0, which would keep Britain in the European Union’s single market.

“All participants pledged to work together and with others across parliament to find a Commons majority for a close economic relationship with the EU to break the Brexit impasse and bring the country together,” Labour said in a statement.

“They discussed how to build greater support on areas of agreement between Labour’s alternative plan and Common Market 2.0 and find possible areas of compromise.”

