Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn leaves his home in London, Britain August 27, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has written to 116 Conservative and independent lawmakers who have voted against a no-deal Brexit to offer to work together to find a practical way to prevent such an outcome.

Recipients of the letter include several former government ministers, such as Theresa May, Philip Hammond and Greg Clark, the Labour Party said on Tuesday.