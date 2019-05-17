Brexit talks over: Corbyn calls time on discussions with May

FILE PHOTO: Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks at the launch of Labour's European election campaign in Kent, Britain, May 9, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has written to Prime Minister Theresa May to say talks over breaking the Brexit impasse “have gone as far as they can go” because of the instability of the government.

Corbyn said the Conservative Party’s moves towards selecting a new leader means the government has become “ever more unstable and its authority eroded” undermining confidence in the “government’s ability to deliver any compromise agreement”.