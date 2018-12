FILE PHOTO - Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the Labour Party, attends Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London, Britain, December 12, 2018. Parliament TV handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - The leader of Britain’s opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, will call for a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Theresa May if she does not announce a date for a vote on her Brexit deal shortly, said BBC political Editor Laura Kuenssberg.

A Labour Party source confirmed that Corbyn will call for a no confidence vote in the prime minister if no date is given for a vote on the Brexit deal.