Corbyn says Brexit deal could be renegotiated if May's plan rejected

Britain's opposition Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn attends the debate in Parliament ahead of the vote on British Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal, in London, Britain, January 15, 2019. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain could reopen negotiations with the European Union over the terms of its departure from the bloc, opposition Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Tuesday, as he urged MPs to reject Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal.

“I say this to our negotiating partners in the EU: If parliament votes down this deal, then re-opening negotiations should not, and can not, be ruled out,” Corbyn told parliament ahead of a vote on May’s deal which the government is expected to lose.

“I ask the House to vote against this deal,” Corbyn said.