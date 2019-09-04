Corbyn says will not fall for PM's 'tricks' on election

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks after the announcement of the result of the vote in the Parliament in London, Britain, Spetember 3, 2019, in this still image taken from Parliament TV footage. Parliament TV via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn told opposition parties on Wednesday Labour would not fall for “Boris Johnson’s tricks” and would not support a new election until he is confident that the threat of a no deal Brexit has been removed.

Corbyn, who says he wants a new election, hosted opposition parties as part of a series of meetings to try to thwart what many of them see as Prime Minister Johnson’s bid to lead Britain out of the European Union without a deal on Oct. 31.

“Jeremy made clear that Labour wants a general election, and soon, but that we will not fall for Boris Johnson’s tricks,” his office said in a statement.

“He said Labour will not support a general election until we are confident that the threat of no deal has been removed.”