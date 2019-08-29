Corbyn to try on Tuesday to stop parliament shutdown

FILE PHOTO: Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn leaves his home in London, Britain August 27, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British Labour opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn said politicians would try to stop Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s planned extended shutdown of parliament as soon as they returned to Westminster after their summer break.

“What we are going to do is try to politically stop him (Johnson) on Tuesday with a parliamentary process in order to legislate to prevent a no-deal Brexit and also to try and prevent him shutting down parliament in this utterly crucial period,” Corbyn told reporters.

Corbyn added that a second referendum on Scottish independence - a key goal of potential allies in the Scottish National Party - would not be an early priority for Labour if it entered government.