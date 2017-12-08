FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Corbyn wants close relationship with Europe
December 8, 2017 / 12:48 PM / Updated an hour ago

Corbyn wants close relationship with Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Britain is at a crossroads and the opposition Labour party wants to a close relationship with the rest of Europe after Brexit, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn told an audience at the United Nations in Geneva on Friday.

British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks during a United Nations panel on human rights and international cooperation in Geneva, Switzerland, December 8, 2017. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

“We want to see a close and cooperative relationship with our European neighbours outside the European Union, based on solidarity as well as mutual benefit and fair trade, along with a wider proactive internationalism across the globe,” he said.

Reporting by Tom Miles, editing by Larry King

