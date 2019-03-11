Labour leader Corbyn to ask UK PM about progress in Brexit talks

FILE PHOTO: Britain's opposition Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, is greeted by young women and red roses during a visit to Finsbury Park Mosque, on Visit My Mosque day, in London, Britain, March 3, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn will ask Prime Minister Theresa May about progress made in achieving legal changes to her divorce deal and the timetable for the so-called a meaningful vote on her agreement in parliament on Monday.

“It’s imperative that the Prime Minister answers Jeremy Corbyn in the Commons today,” Keir Starmer, the Labour Party Brexit spokesman said after the party said they had tabled an urgent question. The government can decide who answers Corbyn’s question.

“Accountability for the complete mess we are in lies with her.”