FILE PHOTO: Britain's main opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn walks through the Central Lobby after the Queen's Speech during the State Opening of Parliament in the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain October 14, 2019. ©UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Britain’s Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn is set to back a second referendum on a new Brexit agreement, the Times reported on Thursday.

Corbyn intends to support an amendment to a new vote on the withdrawal agreement that Prime Minister Boris Johnson hopes to present to parliament before Saturday, the newspaper reported bit.ly/2oMmZVC, citing Labour sources.