Brexit
May 27, 2019 / 10:50 AM / in 30 minutes

Labour's Corbyn backs taking Brexit back to the people, in election or public vote

1 Min Read

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn leaves his home, following the results of the European Parliament elections, in London, Britain May 27, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Monday Brexit could only be resolved by taking the issue back to the people, either at a new national election or a public vote.

“With the Conservatives disintegrating and unable to govern, and parliament deadlocked, this issue will have to go back to the people, whether through a general election or a public vote,” he said in a statement.

“We will not let the continuing chaos in the Conservative Party push our country into a no deal exit from the EU. Parliament can and will prevent such a damaging outcome for jobs and industry in the UK.”

Writing by Elisabeth O'Leary; editing by Elizabeth Piper

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
