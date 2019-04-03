Labour's Corbyn: no agreement with May on referendum

British opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn leaves his home in London, Britain, April 3, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - UK opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said there had been no agreement with Prime Minister Theresa May on the option of a second referendum when they met to discuss possible ways out of the Brexit impasse.

“It was raised by me at the beginning of the meeting: I said this is a policy of my party that we would want to pursue the option of a public vote to prevent crashing out or prevent leaving on a bad deal,” Corbyn said on Wednesday.

“There was no agreement reached on that. We just put it there.”