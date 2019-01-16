Brexit
January 16, 2019 / 1:45 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

May is leading a 'zombie government' - Corbyn

1 Min Read

British Prime Minister Theresa May reacts as Jeremy Corbyn, Leader of the Labour Party, speaks during a no confidence debate after Parliament rejected her Brexit deal, in London, Britain, January 16, 2019, in this screen grab taken from video. Reuters TV via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May is leading a zombie government, opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Wednesday before a no confidence vote in parliament.

Corbyn said the government should call a new election after May’s Brexit deal was rejected by a large margin on Tuesday.

“If a government cannot get its legislation through parliament, it must got to the country for a new mandate,” he told parliament. “There can be no doubt that this is indeed a zombie government.”

Reporting by William James, Writing by Kylie MacLellan, editing by Elizabeth Piper

