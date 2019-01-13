Opposition leader Corbyn says no deal Brexit would be 'catastrophic'

Britain's opposition Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn appears on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show, in London, Britain January 13, 2019. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Sunday that exiting the European Union without a deal would be “catastrophic” and he would prefer an agreement is reached than a second referendum held.

He also said he would table a motion of no confidence in the government “soon” if Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal is rejected by parliament on Tuesday, as is widely expected.

Asked during an interview on BBC TV about the possibility of a second Brexit referendum, Corbyn said: “My own view is that I would rather get a negotiated deal now if we can to stop the danger of a no-deal exit from the EU on 29 March which would be catastrophic for industry, catastrophic for trade.”