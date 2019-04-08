UK government has not given Labour Party the undertakings it needs on Brexit - Corbyn

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn leaves his home, as Brexit uncertainty continues, in London, Britain April 8, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government has so far not given the opposition Labour Party the undertakings it needs in order to be able to back Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Monday.

May is hoping to reach an agreement with Labour in order to get her exit deal, which has been rejected three times by parliament, approved.

“The problem is the government does not seem to be moving off the original red lines,” Corbyn told reporters, adding that there would be further talks between the government and his party on Tuesday.

“I have put the case forward for a customs union with the European Union, for market access, and particularly for protection of rights for consumers, environment and those at work ... so far we haven’t had those undertakings.”