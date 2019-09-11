UK government says it will appeal Scottish court ruling that suspension of parliament is unlawful

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks ahead of the vote on whether to hold an early election, in Parliament in London, Britain, September 9, 2019, in this still image taken from Parliament TV footage. Parliament TV via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government said on Wednesday it would appeal a Scottish court ruling that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend parliament for five weeks was unlawful.

“We are disappointed by today’s decision, and will appeal to the UK Supreme Court. The UK Government needs to bring forward a strong domestic legislative agenda. Proroguing Parliament is the legal and necessary way of delivering this,” a government spokesman said.