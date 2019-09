FILE PHOTO: The Houses of Parliament can be seen as a man walks along the South Bank in London, Britain, August 30, 2019. REUTERS/ Henry Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - A group of lawmakers will seek permission from a Scottish court on Monday to appeal against its decision to refuse a bid to stop Prime Minister Boris Johnson from suspending parliament, a court spokeswoman said.

Last week the court rejected a request to place an interim block on Johnson’s order to suspend parliament but said it would hear full arguments this week.