UK court will not rule on Monday morning on PM Johnson's suspension of parliament

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson enters Downing Street as he meets with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani (not pictured) in London, Britain, September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom Supreme Court will not rule on Monday morning on Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s suspension of parliament but will update on timings later on Monday, a court spokeswoman said on Sunday.

“The hand-down for the following cases: R (on the application of Miller) (Appellant) v The Prime Minister (Respondent), Cherry and others (Respondents) v Advocate General for Scotland (Appellant) UKSC 2019/0193, will not happen tomorrow (Monday) morning,” a spokeswoman said.

“I hope to make an update on timing around lunchtime tomorrow,” she said.