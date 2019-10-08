Brexit
No impasse in Brexit talks, but gaps remain - Coveney

FILE PHOTO: Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney attends a conference in Paris, France, August 28, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Ireland’s foreign minister said on Tuesday there was still hope for a deal with Britain to smooth its exit from the European Union but more work needed to be done on customs arrangements to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland.

Following a meeting with the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, Simon Coveney told reporters: “I don’t think that things have reached an impasse. But there are certainly significant gaps.”

“There is still a determination on the EU side to work to find a way of getting a deal but clearly the UK will need to move on some of the positions that were outlined last week.”

Reporting by Robin Emmott; Editing by Gareth Jones

