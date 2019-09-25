Brexit
September 25, 2019 / 12:03 PM / Updated an hour ago

Attorney General: there is a question of what no-deal Brexit law requires of government

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Attorney General Geoffrey Cox, the government’s chief legal adviser, said on Wednesday there was a question over exactly what the government was obliged to do by a law that forces the government to seek a delay to Brexit if no deal is in place by Oct. 19.

“There’s no question of this government not obeying the law. There is a question as to precisely what obligations the law might require of the government,” he told a rowdy parliament.

“But once those obligations are ascertained with clarity - and I am not saying that they aren’t clear, I am just saying that it’s a legitimate consideration the government must go through - the government will obey them.”

Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below