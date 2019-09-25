Attorney General: there is a question of what no-deal Brexit law requires of government

LONDON (Reuters) - British Attorney General Geoffrey Cox, the government’s chief legal adviser, said on Wednesday there was a question over exactly what the government was obliged to do by a law that forces the government to seek a delay to Brexit if no deal is in place by Oct. 19.

“There’s no question of this government not obeying the law. There is a question as to precisely what obligations the law might require of the government,” he told a rowdy parliament.

“But once those obligations are ascertained with clarity - and I am not saying that they aren’t clear, I am just saying that it’s a legitimate consideration the government must go through - the government will obey them.”