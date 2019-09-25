Attorney General may disclose his legal advice on parliament suspension

Britain's Attorney General Geoffrey Cox is seen in Downing Street in London, Britain September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, England (Reuters) - British Attorney General Geoffrey Cox said on Wednesday he would consider whether it was in the public interest to disclose more of the legal advice he gave relating to the decision to suspend parliament.

“I will consider over the coming days whether the public interest might require a greater disclosure of the advice given to the government on this subject,” Cox told parliament, which resumed business on Wednesday after the supreme court ruled it had been unlawfully suspended.