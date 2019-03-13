BBC reporter says attorney general has more advice that may help PM May

Britain's Attorney General Geoffrey Cox walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - The BBC’s assistant political editor said on Wednesday that he was hearing Attorney General Geoffrey Cox had further legal advice which might help Prime Minister Theresa May win over lawmakers to her Brexit deal.

The attorney general’s office did not immediately comment.

“Am hearing the Attorney General has further legal advice that might help (the prime minister) and win over Brexiteers,” Norman Smith said on Twitter.

“Given (Cox’s) advice was crucial in firming up Brexiteer opposition to the prime minister’s deal - any softening could enable them to get back on board.”