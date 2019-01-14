EU letter provides legal assurances for Brexit deal - UK attorney general

Britain's Attorney General Geoffrey Cox arrives as British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to chair the first cabinet meeting of 2019 in London, Britain, January 8, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s attorney general, Geoffrey Cox, said on Monday that an EU letter outlining assurances on Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit agreement, particularly on the so-called Northern Irish backstop, would have legal force.

In a letter to May published on a government website, Cox added that while the letter did not “alter the fundamental meanings” of the deal’s provisions, it was his judgement that “the current draft withdrawal agreement now represents the only politically practicable and available means of securing our exit from the European Union”.