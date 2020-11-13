Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Emerging Markets

Britain sticks to stance in EU trade talks, PM's spokesman says

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s position towards trade talks with the European Union has not changed, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday when asked whether the departure of senior adviser Dominic Cummings later this year signalled a shift.

Asked whether Cummings’ departure would affect Britain’s Brexit stance, the spokesman told reporters: “Absolutely not, that’s simply false.”

“The government’s position in relation to the future trade agreement negotiations is unchanged - that we want to reach a deal but it has to be one that fully respects the sovereignty of the United Kingdom.”

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, editing by William James

