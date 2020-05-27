PM takes Brexit decisions, Cummings does not give instructions - UK negotiator

FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister's Europe adviser David Frost walks at start of the first round of post -Brexit trade deal talks between the EU and the United Kingdom, in Brussels, Belgium March 2, 2020. Oliver Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes the main decisions on Brexit policy and his senior advisor Dominic Cummings does not give instructions on negotiations with the European Union, the UK’s chief negotiator David Frost said on Wednesday.

“The Brexit policy is set by the Prime Minister and by the committee so I’m quite confident that whatever the arrangements for special advisors it would continue,” Frost told lawmakers on Wednesday, when asked what the impact would be if Cummings wasn’t there.

“I’ve never had an instruction on these negotiations from Mr Cummings,” Frost added.