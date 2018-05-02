FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 2, 2018 / 6:39 AM / Updated 40 minutes ago

Senior Brexiteers demand May drops EU customs partnership option - BBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Senior British lawmakers that back Brexit have demanded that Prime Minister Theresa May drops a proposal for a customs partnership with the European Union once it leaves the bloc, the BBC reported on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO - Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May visits the Oxley Group in Ulverston, April 30, 2018. Christopher Furlong/Pool via Reuters

A customs partnership is one of two proposed options that May’s government has proposed on customs, and means Britain would continue to collect EU tariffs for goods which are headed for member states.

But a 30-page document passed to the BBC said the lawmakers customs partnership option would make it “impossible” to strike meaningful trade deals.

The BBC said that sources close May said she was “relaxed” about the ultimatum and was confident about reaching an agreement with senior ministers over a replacement for the current customs union.

Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

