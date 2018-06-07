FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 7, 2018 / 10:56 AM / Updated an hour ago

May has 'constructive' talks with Brexit minister over backstop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May had “constructive” talks with her Brexit secretary David Davis, whom she expects to be in his post by the end of the day after a reported disagreement, her spokeswoman said on Thursday.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May returns to 10 Downing Street in London, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

The spokeswoman also told reporters that the government would publish its proposals for a backstop plan to ensure no return to a hard border between the British province of Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland shortly. Government sources said that would be today.

“She had constructive discussions with the Brexit secretary this morning and she also met other cabinet ministers,” the spokeswoman said, adding that May had met trade minister Liam Fox and foreign minister Boris Johnson, who campaigned for Britain to leave the European Union.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison

