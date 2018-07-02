UK PM May's spokesman refuses to comment on reported new post-Brexit customs plan

LONDON (Reuters) - A spokesman for British Prime Minister Theresa May said he would not speculate about Brexit policy options ahead of a meeting of ministers later this week, after a report said officials have drafted a new way of handling customs with the European Union.

“There is going to be a lot of speculation between now and Chequers, some of it might even be true, but I’m not going to engage in it in advance of the away day taking place,” the spokesman told reporters on Monday.

May’s advisers have come up with a new proposal for handling customs with the EU after Brexit, the BBC reported, as lawmakers in her party bicker before of a crunch meeting of senior ministers on Friday. No details of the policy were immediately available.