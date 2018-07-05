May sets out tech-focused plan for post-Brexit customs - BBC

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May set out a new post-Brexit customs plan that would allow Britain the freedom to set its own tariffs on goods coming into the country, the BBC reported on Thursday.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, July 4, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Under the new “facilitated customs arrangement”, Britain would use technology to determine beforehand whether goods would ultimately end up in the UK or the European Union, and therefore which tariff should be paid.

Britain would need to closely mirror EU regulations on goods under the new plan.