Work on customs plans as a priority, May tells officials

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May has asked officials to keep working on proposals for future customs arrangements with the European Union after Brexit as a priority, after deep divisions over her plans have broken into the open.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street, in London, May 8, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Her spokesman told reporters May still had “full confidence” in her foreign minister, Boris Johnson, after he described what is seen as her preferred plan for a customs partnership as “crazy”.

The spokesman said that all her ministers had previously signed up to the two proposals sent to the EU. The bloc has dismissed both.