Czech PM: we are ready to support delay of Brexit

FILE PHOTO: Czech Republic's Prime Minister Andrej Babis takes part in a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 7, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech Republic may support a delay to the date of Brexit at the upcoming European Council meeting, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Wednesday.

“We are ready to support postponing Brexit beyond the date (March 29), Britain has to indicate specific purpose of such extension and a plan of further actions,” Babis told lawmakers at a parliament committee session.

British Prime Minister Theresa May will request a short delay to Brexit on Wednesday after her failure to get a divorce deal ratified left plans for the country’s exit from the European Union in turmoil.