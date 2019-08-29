Resigning Scottish Conservative leader calls for respect to heal Brexit UK

FILE PHOTO: Leader of the Scottish Conservative Party Ruth Davidson delivers her keynote address at the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, Britain, October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - The unity of the United Kingdom depends on mutual respect that has been lacking in political debate over Brexit, resigning Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson said on Thursday.

“Respect is what is missing from our debates, and without respect you cannot have understanding and you cannot unite which is what we in Scotland and in the UK need to do,” Davidson said.

She said she thought Prime Minister Boris Johnson was seeking a Brexit deal.