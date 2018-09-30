Scottish Conservative leader plays down Salzburg Brexit row

BIRMINGHAM, England (Reuters) - The leader of the Scottish arm of Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party played down the impact of a row with the European Union over Brexit, saying it may have actually helped restart stalled exit negotiations.

FILE PHOTO: Ruth Davidson, leader of the Scottish Conservatives addresses the Conservative Party Conference, in Manchester Britain, October 1, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Ruth Davidson, leader of the Scottish Conservatives, told Sky News that a stormy EU summit in Salzburg had actually “slightly cleared the air” and that she believed there was still a basis for a deal to be done.