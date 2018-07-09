Brexit minister Davis resigns over May's EU exit plan - letter

LONDON (Reuters) - Brexit minister David Davis said on Monday he had resigned from government because he felt Prime Minister Theresa May’s policies were undermining exit negotiations with Brussels and that parliament would not truly regain powers after leaving.

FILE PHOTO: Secretary of State for Departring the EU David Davis arrives in Downing Street in London, June 26, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

“The general direction of policy will leave us in at best a weak negotiating position, and possibly an inescapable one,” Davis said in his resignation letter to Prime Minister Theresa May. The letter was published by May’s office.

“In my view the inevitable consequence of the proposed policies will be to make the supposed control by Parliament illusory rather than real.”