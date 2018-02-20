FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 20, 2018 / 10:59 AM / in 15 hours

Britain confident of securing Brexit deal, urges EU to work together

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Brexit minister David Davis said on Tuesday he was certain Britain and the European Union could reach a deal but urged the bloc to see securing an agreement as a “mutual endeavour”.

“Turning this into a functioning economic partnership will be a mutual endeavour, as will the design of mechanisms to ensure both sides respect open trade and fair competition,” he told an audience in Vienna.

Reporting by Francois Murphy and Andrew MacAskill in London, writing by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison

