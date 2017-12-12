Brexit minister says agrees with EU negotiator Verhofstadt on last week's deal

LONDON (Reuters) - British Brexit minister David Davis said on Tuesday that he and the European Parliament’s negotiator Guy Verohfstadt agreed about the importance of last week’s deal between Britain and the EU to move divorce talks to the next phase.

Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis leaves Downing Street, London, December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Earlier Verhofstadt had said it will insist on quickly making the deal reached between the European Union and Britain on divorce terms legally binding, worried London may not honour a gentleman’s agreement.

“Pleasure, as ever, to speak to my friend @guyverhofstadt - we both agreed on the importance of the Joint Report. Let’s work together to get it converted into legal text as soon as possible,” Davis said on Twitter.