Brexit secretary confident government can secure deal parliament will support

LONDON (Reuters) - British Brexit minister David Davis said on Tuesday he is confident the government will secure a deal with European Union that MPs will support, speaking during a debate on laws that could give parliament more powers over the divorce process.

Britain's Secretary of State for Departing the EU David Davis arrives in Downing Street in London, Britain, June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

“I am confident as ever that we will secure an agreement to which this house will want to support,” Davis said.

Davis also told parliament the government cannot get a good deal with the EU if its hands are tied in negotiations by a vote that would give MPs the power to force her government to go back to the negotiating table if they reject a Brexit deal.