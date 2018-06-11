FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 11, 2018 / 9:05 PM / a day ago

Brexit secretary Davis to put his name to 'compromise customs amendment' - BBC editor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Brexit secretary David Davis will put his name to the “compromise customs amendment” on Wednesday when UK lawmakers vote on amendments to the European Union withdrawal bill, the BBC’s political editor said on Monday.

Britain's Secretary of State for Departing the EU David Davis leaves 10 Downing Street in London, June 7, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Prime Minister Theresa May, underlining the fear that pro-EU Conservative rebels could vote against the government, had earlier urged her party to unify and vote against changes to her Brexit blueprint. Lawmakers are due to vote on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The government could still be defeated in the vote, the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg said on Twitter.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Catherine Evans

