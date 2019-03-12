Brexiteer David Davis says May's deal could be acceptable - Talk Radio

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s former Brexit Secretary David Davis said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal may be acceptable if the government’s top lawyer said clearly that the new assurances have legal force.

“All those things together, make this just about, just about acceptable to me but it depends very, very heavily on a robust, clear response from (Attorney General Geoffrey) Cox,” Davis told Talk Radio. “If Geoffrey Cox is at all equivocal about it then I think it will fall again.”