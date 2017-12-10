Britain offered 'statement of intent' on Irish border to unlock talks - Davis

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Brexit minister David Davis described the government’s pledge to prevent any return to a hard border with Ireland after Britain leaves the European Union as “a statement of intent” rather than a legally binding move.

European Union Chief Negotiator for Brexit Michel Barnier accompanied by a delegation of Irish ministers visits the Armagh and County Louth border between Northern Ireland and Ireland May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Britain secured an initial deal to move Brexit talks to a second phase last week, by agreeing terms on how much the country should pay to leave the EU, on citizens’ rights and the tricky issue of Northern Ireland’s border with Ireland, where London agreed a fallback of regulatory “alignment” with the EU.

“This was a statement of intent more than anything else. It was much more a statement of intent than it was a legally enforceable thing,” he told the BBC’s Andrew Marr show.

Related Coverage Britain has ways to secure no hard border with Ireland post-Brexit, says minister