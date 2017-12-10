FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain offered 'statement of intent' on Irish border to unlock talks - Davis
#Brexit
December 10, 2017 / 10:39 AM / in 20 minutes

Britain offered 'statement of intent' on Irish border to unlock talks - Davis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Brexit minister David Davis described the government’s pledge to prevent any return to a hard border with Ireland after Britain leaves the European Union as “a statement of intent” rather than a legally binding move.

European Union Chief Negotiator for Brexit Michel Barnier accompanied by a delegation of Irish ministers visits the Armagh and County Louth border between Northern Ireland and Ireland May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Britain secured an initial deal to move Brexit talks to a second phase last week, by agreeing terms on how much the country should pay to leave the EU, on citizens’ rights and the tricky issue of Northern Ireland’s border with Ireland, where London agreed a fallback of regulatory “alignment” with the EU.

“This was a statement of intent more than anything else. It was much more a statement of intent than it was a legally enforceable thing,” he told the BBC’s Andrew Marr show.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
