September 19, 2018 / 7:42 AM / Updated 44 minutes ago

Former Brexit minister says EU exit talks will need a 'reset'

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Negotiations on Britain’s exit from the European Union between Prime Minister Theresa May and the EU will require a “reset”, said former Brexit minister David Davis, who resigned earlier this year in disagreement with May’s proposals.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's former Brexit Secretary David Davis talking on the Marr Show on BBC television in London, Britain, September 2, 2018. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS

“I think we’ll get to a point where she will not be able to accept what they offer, they will not be able to accept what she offers and they will have to have some kind of reset,” Davis told BBC radio on Wednesday.

Davis reiterated that he would not vote against May’s current plans on the future relationship between London and Brussels.

Reporting by Costas Pitas, editing by David Milliken

