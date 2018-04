LONDON (Reuters) - Brexit minister David Davis said on Wednesday he believed that there was a high probability that Britain would negotiate a deal to leave the European Union, dismissing fears that the country could crash out of the bloc.

FILE PHOTO - Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis arrives in Downing Street, London, April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Telling a parliamentary committee of lawmakers that there was only a tiny probability of a no deal, he said: “I think the massively higher probability is a deal.”