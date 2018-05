LONDON (Reuters) - There should be no surprise that it is taking time to decide on a future customs arrangement with the European Union, Britain’s Brexit minister David Davis said on Thursday.

Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis arrives for a Brexit subcommittee meeting at Downing Street in London, Britain, May 2, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Prime Minister Theresa May’s so-called Brexit war cabinet met on Wednesday and has yet to decide on a proposal for future customs arrangements that will prevent a return to the hard border with EU member Ireland.