FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Brexit
June 6, 2018 / 4:05 PM / in an hour

UK says Irish border 'backstop' Brexit proposal still being discussed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Brexit secretary David Davis said a so-called “backstop proposal” on how to avoid a hard border between Northern Ireland and Ireland was still being discussed.

Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis arrives in Downing Street, in London, May 8, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

“The detail of this is being discussed at the moment, it’s been through one cabinet committee and it’s going to another one, and it would be improper of me to pre-empt the negotiation there, but I suspect it will be fairly decisive tomorrow,” Davis said.

“It’s for a cabinet committee to decide on that, and if they conclude, then you’ll see it tomorrow. It’s up for them to decide,” he said.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by Guy Faulconbridge. Editing by Paul Sandle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.