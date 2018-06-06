UK says Irish border 'backstop' Brexit proposal still being discussed

LONDON (Reuters) - Brexit secretary David Davis said a so-called “backstop proposal” on how to avoid a hard border between Northern Ireland and Ireland was still being discussed.

Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis arrives in Downing Street, in London, May 8, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

“The detail of this is being discussed at the moment, it’s been through one cabinet committee and it’s going to another one, and it would be improper of me to pre-empt the negotiation there, but I suspect it will be fairly decisive tomorrow,” Davis said.

“It’s for a cabinet committee to decide on that, and if they conclude, then you’ll see it tomorrow. It’s up for them to decide,” he said.