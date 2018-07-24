Full Brexit deal with EU by March will be a challenge - Raab

LONDON (Reuters) - Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab said on Tuesday that it will be “challenge” to reach a full agreement with the European Union on what their future trading relationship will look like by March next year.

Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, Dominic Raab, poses with European Union's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier (not pictured), ahead of a meeting in Brussels, Belgium July 19, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Britain is aiming to secure a comprehensive free trade deal with the European Union and wants it to be signed shortly after it leaves the bloc in March 2019, although there is scepticism about how much can be agreed by then.

“I think that would be a challenge, but one that I am up for,” Raab told a parliament committee.