FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Brexit
July 24, 2018 / 3:37 PM / Updated an hour ago

Full Brexit deal with EU by March will be a challenge - Raab

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab said on Tuesday that it will be “challenge” to reach a full agreement with the European Union on what their future trading relationship will look like by March next year.

Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, Dominic Raab, poses with European Union's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier (not pictured), ahead of a meeting in Brussels, Belgium July 19, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Britain is aiming to secure a comprehensive free trade deal with the European Union and wants it to be signed shortly after it leaves the bloc in March 2019, although there is scepticism about how much can be agreed by then.

“I think that would be a challenge, but one that I am up for,” Raab told a parliament committee.

Reporting By William James. Writing by Andrew MacAskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.