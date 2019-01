FILE PHOTO: Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) Brexit spokesman Sammy Wilson MP speaks to media after the DUP annual party conference in Belfast, Northern Ireland November 24, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The Irish backstop and withdrawal agreement as they stand are not acceptable, Democratic Unionist Party lawmaker Sammy Wilson said on Tuesday, before the UK parliament votes on amendments to Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal with Brussels.

“(The) backstop has to be removed with a legally binding commitment to no hard border,” Wilson said on RTE radio.

The DUP props up May’s minority government.