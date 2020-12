FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a virtual news conference, after chairing a COBRA meeting, which was called in response to increased travel restrictions amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, at 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain, December 21, 2020. Tolga Akmen/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson held his arms aloft in victory in a photo he tweeted with the words: “The deal is done” after clinching a free-trade deal with the European Union on Thursday at the eleventh hour.