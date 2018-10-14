Negotiators reach Brexit divorce deal - Politico cites EU diplomats

LONDON (Reuters) - Brexit negotiators have reached a deal on a withdrawal agreement, the Politico news website reported on Sunday, citing three EU diplomats.

An anti-Brexit protester waves a flag opposite the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, October 9, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Three senior EU diplomats have told Reuters on condition of anonymity that a deal on Britain’s divorce terms had been reached, but others with knowledge of the negotiations said it was not the case.

Senior EU negotiators declined to comment when asked by Reuters on whether a deal has been reached.